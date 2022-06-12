Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $12,732,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

