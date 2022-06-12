Zacks Investment Management Sells 10,001 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $345.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day moving average of $508.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

