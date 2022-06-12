Zacks Investment Management Sells 14,630 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.64.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.