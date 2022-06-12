Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,697.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Zano has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $62,697.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,180.79 or 1.00306630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00174913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00109213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003886 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,234,850 coins and its circulating supply is 11,205,350 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars.

