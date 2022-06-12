Zenvia (ZENV) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) is one of 410 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zenvia to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -5.93% -4.49% -2.78% Zenvia Competitors -30.96% -63.61% -8.05%

This table compares Zenvia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million -$8.27 million -12.69 Zenvia Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,761.35

Zenvia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zenvia. Zenvia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zenvia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zenvia Competitors 1580 10888 23539 518 2.63

Zenvia presently has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 540.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 65.24%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Zenvia beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

