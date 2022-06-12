Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

