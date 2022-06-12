ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.70. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,524 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIVO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

