ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Tops $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $768,630.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00411047 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

