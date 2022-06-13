1,049 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Middleby by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Middleby by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,374,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $142.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

