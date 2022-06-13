18,282 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Jenkins Wealth

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Jenkins Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 694,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890,943. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
