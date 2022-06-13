200 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ABBV opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27.
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
