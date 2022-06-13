20,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCOA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 78.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 943,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 511,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. ScION Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

