2,158,100 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,158,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,007 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.