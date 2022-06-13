2,375 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.