2,396 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.43 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

