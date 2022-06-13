2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $357,009.52 and approximately $24,269.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00365779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00467284 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

