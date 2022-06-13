35,000 Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 778,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 529,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

