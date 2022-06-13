4,041 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.