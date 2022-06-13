4,043 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.