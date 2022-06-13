417 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $463.31 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

