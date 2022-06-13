5,191 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

