5,815 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 384,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.