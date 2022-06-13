630 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $287.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.85 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

