841 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.38. 46,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

