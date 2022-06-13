8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Cap Tops $231,475.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $231,475.00 and approximately $20,958.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.