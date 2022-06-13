9,000 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.80 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

