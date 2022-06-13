9,138 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NYSE ED traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $93.34. 12,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

