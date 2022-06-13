Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.
AALBF opened at $46.92 on Monday. Aalberts has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $65.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.
Aalberts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aalberts (AALBF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.