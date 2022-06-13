Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.

AALBF opened at $46.92 on Monday. Aalberts has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $65.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

Aalberts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

