Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($37.74) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ARL stock opened at €31.94 ($34.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($20.46) and a 1-year high of €33.16 ($35.66).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

