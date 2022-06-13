Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.38. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -773.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

