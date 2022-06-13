Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $29.76. 197,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,300,959. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.