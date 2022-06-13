Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,143. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

