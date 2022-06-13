Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $442.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

PennantPark Investment Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.