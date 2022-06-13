Abbot Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,611. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $293.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

