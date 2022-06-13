Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,930 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

