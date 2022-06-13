Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 162,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 167,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,269,209. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

