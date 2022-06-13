Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,841,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.31. 23,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,274. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.98 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

