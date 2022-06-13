Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.54. 3,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

