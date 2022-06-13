AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
