AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is United Services Automobile Association’s 8th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $122,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $140.30. 46,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $247.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.