AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

