AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

