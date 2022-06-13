AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Searle & CO. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

