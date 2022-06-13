Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 213.0% in May

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 213.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,305. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
