Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 213.0% in May

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 213.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,305. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

