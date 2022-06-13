Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Decreased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.88. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,168. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

