Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.11

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 1818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

