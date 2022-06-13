Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Head to Head Contrast

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.35 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.22

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Accelera Innovations and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 175.19%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.42, meaning that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

