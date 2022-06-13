Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 277.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.86.

NYSE ACN traded down $7.30 on Monday, reaching $278.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average is $334.71. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

