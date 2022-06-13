Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accor from €38.50 ($41.40) to €37.50 ($40.32) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

