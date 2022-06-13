Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accor from €38.50 ($41.40) to €37.50 ($40.32) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Accor has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.49.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.